Biorce crowned champion of electrifying 4YFN26 Awards at MWC26 Barcelona

Biorce has been crowned the winner of the 4YFN26 Awards, claiming one of the startup world’s most coveted prizes following an intense on-stage pitching competition held this evening on the Banco Sabadell Stage at MWC26 Barcelona.

Judged by a panel of five leading investors and industry experts – AT&T Ventures, Indico Capital, Notion Capital, Samsung Next, and T.Capital – and watched by a live audience of entrepreneurs, industry professionals and government officials – Biorce from Spain took home the prestigious title and a €20,000 cash prize, courtesy of the GSMA Foundry.

Five outstanding finalists

Earlier this week, five trailblazing finalists were selected from 4YFN’s impressive Top 20 Startups, representing the very best of the global startup ecosystem across five categories: Climate Tech, Digital Horizons, Fintech, Health Tech, and Mobile Frontiers. The finalists were chosen for their potential to reshape their industry and drive real-world impact, proving that new ideas and innovations are emerging every day, from all corners of the globe:

Doctor Scrap (China) – transforming the global scrap industry through data, automation, and computer vision. (Climate Tech) NeuralTrust (Spain) – helping companies deploy and scale generative AI safely by protecting applications and agents from misuse or data leaks. (Digital Horizons) ⁠⁠Dost (Spain) – automating finance operations for growing businesses with AI-driven workflows. (Fintech) Biorce (Spain) – automating clinical trial operations with AI agents that streamline planning and execution for research teams. (Health Tech) ConnectHear (Pakistan) – a GSMA Innovation Fund portfolio company, creating accessible communication for deaf users through real-time sign language interpretation and AI-assisted alerts. (Mobile Frontiers)

Each finalist took to the Banco Sabadell Stage for a breathless four-minute pitch, followed by a rapid-fire Q&A from the live expert jury panel. Biorce emerged victorious to a shower of confetti, the coveted 4YFN Awards trophy, and a €20,000 cheque.

Pere Duran, Director of 4YFN, said: “Huge congratulations to Biorce on a deserved victory, and to every finalist who showcased their business models, vision, and the metrics that prove their impact. The 4YFN Awards has a strong track record of spotting and giving a platform to tomorrow’s world‑changing startups before everyone else catches on, and Biorce is going to be no different. I am sure this will be a big step forward in their journey, and in the journeys of all our worthy finalists and top 20 startups.”

4YFN: The launchpad for the world’s most ambitious startups

As the world’s leading startup platform, 4YFN is where AI disruptors, visionary investors, and corporate change-makers come together to shape the future of the global startup ecosystem. Co-located at MWC Barcelona, and this year with a new dedicated entrance, 4YFN26 brought together over 1,000 startups and exhibitors, world-class speakers, and investors representing collective funds of €70 billion, under the theme Infinite AI. You can book your place for 2027 now.

The 4YFN journey continues beyond Barcelona. 4YFN will return to MWC Shanghai on 26 June 2026, uniting startups, investors, and corporate innovators from across the region for thought leadership sessions and live demonstrations spanning AI, 5G, and next-generation connectivity. Registration is open now.