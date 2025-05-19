BISP Budget Raised to Rs716B, Upgraded System to Power Targeted Subsidies

The federal government is set to increase the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) budget by 20% in the upcoming fiscal year, raising it to PKR 716 billion — equivalent to 0.5% of Pakistan’s GDP. Alongside this increase, the quarterly stipend under the Kafalat programme will also rise from PKR 13,500 to Rs14,500 starting in January 2026.

The BISP budget raise is part of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to modernize its welfare delivery system, with a growing reliance on digital tools and data systems. As part of a broader reform, the government plans to use BISP’s digital infrastructure to distribute targeted electricity and gas subsidies to low-income households, replacing outdated blanket subsidy models.

According to details shared in an IMF report, Pakistan will work closely with the World Bank to develop new mechanisms that identify beneficiaries based on income data rather than energy consumption, aiming for more efficient and fair subsidy distribution. This will involve improvements in the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) and close coordination with financial institutions for direct cash transfers.

Pakistani authorities pledged the following:

“Ahead of this implementation, we will work closely with the IMF and World Bank to identify and verify consumers to be targeted under the new subsidy framework by end-January 2026; define eligibility criteria by end-July 2026; have a rebate mechanism in place with financial institutions by end-July 2026; and begin to roll out our communications campaign around this by end-June 2025.

We will also seek to reform our gas subsidy system, which also entails a distortive and broadly targeted cross-subsidy system that spurs overconsumption and wastage, to target low-income consumers. We will undertake analysis to better assess the viability of a scheme similar to that to be implemented in the power sector and will decide on a path forward by end-June 2026.”

While the shift is primarily social and economic, it also highlights the growing importance of technology in public service delivery, where mobile connectivity and digital databases are expected to play a key role in ensuring that assistance reaches the right people on time.

The government has committed to keeping BISP’s systems updated, ensuring open enrolment, and maintaining a regular cycle to verify beneficiary status. These steps reflect a wider push to digitize welfare operations, improve transparency, and reduce leakages in public spending.

For Complete Details and Assistance:



To learn more about the BISP and Ehsaas Program — including the PKR 25,000 support scheme, eligibility criteria, and online CNIC verification — visit our detailed guide: 8171 CNIC Check Online – Ehsaas Program 25000 BISP Registration & Eligibility Guide 2025

If you need to contact your nearest BISP registration center, refer to our blog for step-by-step instructions: How to Find the BISP Registration Center & Office Incharge Number Online