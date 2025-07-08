The National Assembly Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety wants the digital banking pilot for BISP payments to start soon. The project was first planned for June. Now it will likely start by the end of July. People will be able to open accounts from August 15.

The committee said BISP payments must involve less human handling. This will make the delivery of aid smoother and clearer. Members urged quick reforms in the social protection system. They said Pakistan should use more technology and fewer manual steps.

BISP Digital Payments to Begin by the End of July

In its 10th meeting at Parliament House, the committee said less human interference will protect the dignity of BISP recipients.

The State Bank of Pakistan shared that most systems are ready. Final approvals are almost done. At first, the pilot will run in seven districts, including Muzaffargarh. It will offer biometric checks, geotagged banking, and easy account opening.

Debit cards will be given only if fingerprint checks do not work. The State Bank plans to add more ATMs. It will also roll out digital wallets and phased payments to help people access their money easily.

Tests for two-factor security and linking systems are in progress. After the pilot, there will be a six-month review. If all goes well, the plan will expand nationwide.

The committee raised concerns about how BISP users are treated at payment camps and banks. Officials promised steps to ensure safe and respectful service for all. The members suggested linking mobile data with the PTA. This would make fingerprint checks more reliable, especially in far-off areas.

BISP shared that out of 3,486 approved jobs, only 2,347 are filled. Too many deputation staff make the programme weaker and cost more money.

The Finance Division explained that new hiring depends on IMF-set limits. It also needs clearance from the Cabinet and the Establishment Division. The committee told BISP to work with other ministries to solve this. They agreed to shift the BISP offices to underserved places like Munda and Balambat. This will help people in remote areas.

The meeting ended with an agreement to speed up the digital banking project. There will be strong checks to protect the rights of BISP families and to keep things clear and fair.