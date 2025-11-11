BISP Digital Wallets to Become Fully Operational by End of November

The government has announced that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) digital wallets will become fully functional by the end of November. The next installment of payments for beneficiaries will be distributed through these wallets. This marks a major step toward promoting a cashless economy in Pakistan and improving the process of BISP online registration.

The announcement came during a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. The meeting focused on progress in digital payment systems and efforts to reduce dependence on cash transactions. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), several key initiatives are already underway to support this transition.

BISP Digital Wallets to Become Fully Operational by the End of November

Officials informed the Prime Minister that citizens can pay their electricity and gas bills using Raast QR codes. This system allows citizens to pay bills worth billions of rupees digitally, cutting down the need for physical cash. The meeting also reviewed progress on 10 million digital wallets being developed under the BISP program to ensure smooth and transparent financial assistance to low-income families.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of increasing awareness in rural areas about digital payments. He said that moving toward a cashless economy would help eliminate the informal economy, improve transparency, and make financial systems more efficient. “The world is rapidly shifting to a digital economy, and Pakistan must keep up with global trends,” the PMO quoted Shehbaz Sharif as saying.

The meeting also reviewed the integration of government digital services with Raast, Pakistan’s national instant payment system. In Islamabad, the authorities have connected a new mobile application for accessing government services with Raast, making it easier for citizens to make payments directly through the app.

Additionally, officials noted that the authorities have linked the issuance of new business licenses in Islamabad to the digital payment system. All existing shops have also been provided with facilities to accept payments through Raast QR codes. This ensures that business transactions in the capital are becoming more transparent and efficient.

The government’s ongoing efforts reflect a clear shift toward a digital-first economy. By using platforms like Raast and BISP digital wallets, Pakistan aims to increase financial inclusion, especially for women and underprivileged families in remote areas. Beneficiaries can also check their eligibility and payment status through the 8171 check online CNIC service. This process will confirm their registration under the BISP program.

People who are not yet part of the program can complete their Online Registration BISP process through the official BISP portal. The process is simple to ensure that more citizens can easily register and receive assistance without delays.

Experts believe that once digital wallets are fully operational, beneficiaries will have greater control and flexibility over their payments. They will be able to make purchases, pay bills, and save money digitally without relying on middlemen or cash handling.

In the long run, these initiatives will reduce corruption, strengthen economic documentation, and promote digital literacy across the country. The full rollout of BISP digital wallets by the end of November is a significant milestone toward achieving a modern, transparent, and cashless Pakistan.