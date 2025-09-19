BISP Hits One Million Bank Accounts, Lawmakers Slam Delays in Digital Rollout

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation, chaired by Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, convened on Thursday to review progress on the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), including card distribution, new banking facilities, and the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI). In a significant development, officials confirmed that one million bank accounts for BISP beneficiaries have been opened following the Prime Minister’s four-month deadline. These accounts will activate as recipients start using them, offering full banking services such as deposits, transfers, and withdrawals.

Beneficiaries are now free from dependence on a single agent, although standard withdrawal charges of Rs100 to Rs200 will apply. “The agent exploitation has ended, though normal bank charges remain,” State Bank officials said. Six banks are currently on board, with integration into the 1LINK system expected within six months to streamline digital transactions.

However, lawmakers expressed frustration at persistent delays in the rollout of BISP’s new cards. Committee member Ahmed Ateeq Anwar said that “12 to 15 months have been wasted and we are still stuck in the same place.” He added that if beneficiaries continued to withdraw cash through JazzCash or shopkeepers, the exercise of issuing cards would be meaningless. “In my area, the BISP agent drives a bigger car than I do. People in flood-affected districts ask me questions we cannot answer. Banks come, make promises, and leave,” he remarked.

BISP’s chairperson admitted that digital payment remains a challenge for women beneficiaries but assured the committee that efforts are being made to resolve bottlenecks. “On the ground, the situation is difficult, but we are trying,” she said.

The meeting also featured a briefing by the Ministry of Planning on the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), which tracks deprivations in health, education, and living standards. Officials said the index has been calculated since 2004-05, with seven rounds completed by 2019-20. The next round is scheduled for next year. Data showed poverty remains highest in South Punjab, southern Sindh, and districts such as Kohistan and Bajaur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Committee members, however, criticized the outdated figures. Chairman Talpur accused the Planning Division of “showing colors without reflecting ground reality.” Member Mehtab Akhtar went further, saying the three-year-old data made the division’s entire record “useless,” as poverty dynamics had shifted significantly since then. The committee demanded updated provincial and city-level statistics on poverty trends.

Meanwhile, BISP urged beneficiaries to use digital facilities, reminding citizens that they can verify eligibility through the 8171 check online CNIC portal. Those yet to enroll have been advised to complete their online registration BISP process to access banking and digital payment services.