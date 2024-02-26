BISP Launches WhatsApp Channel To Facilitate Beneficiaries

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) recently launched a WhatsApp channel. The basic purpose Of the BISP WhatsApp Channel is to facilitate beneficiaries and common citizens by providing the details of all initiatives and counter fake messages. After launching the Channel, BISP suggested the existing and intending beneficiaries follow it so, that they can get all the information about the program.

BISP WhatsApp Channel Will Provide All Details Regarding the Income Support Programme

Since its launch back in July 2008, the Benazir Support Programme has been serving as the premier national safety net organization with the primary goal of consumption smoothing and relieving adverse effects of slow economic growth. Now, it has made it easier for all the customers and beneficiaries to get information regarding upcoming initiatives. Join the channel by clicking on this link and learn whatever you want to.

In a recent development, the BISP also launched a modern call center in collaboration with the National Telecommunication Corporation to provide accurate information about the program and the grievances. People can contact the call center at 080026477 to register complaints or get information about the program.

The program also revealed at the beginning of this year that Mobile Registration Vehicle Centers to streamline the registration process for the intending beneficiaries of the program are likely to be operational soon. However, it will be for people in the country’s remote areas. The Mobile Registration Centers will enable the deserving women living in the far-flung areas to access the registration facilities through mobile vehicles. Sources reveal that this initiative is in its last stages. BISP has been trying its best to facilitate customers and beneficiaries in every possible way. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates!