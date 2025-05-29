BISP Taleemi Wazayf Payment Starts From Punjab—8171 Mobile CNIC Check Now Active

The Benazir Taleemi Wazaif quarterly stipend distribution has officially started across Punjab, including districts such as Sadiqabad, under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). The initiative aims to support the education of children from low-income families through conditional cash transfers. Beneficiaries can now verify their eligibility by simply sending their CNIC number via SMS to 8171.

Who Qualifies?

To receive Taleemi Wazaif payments, children must meet the following conditions:

Must belong to an active BISP Kafalat family

Must be enrolled in a school or college

Maintain 70% attendance each quarter

Age eligibility: 4–12 years for Primary 8–18 years for Secondary 13–22 years for Higher Secondary



What’s Required for Enrollment?

Families should visit the nearest BISP field office or registration center with:

Mother’s CNIC

Child’s B-form (CRC issued by NADRA)

Admission slip from school or college, signed by a teacher

NADRA B-form verification is compulsory for a child’s enrollment into the Taleemi Wazaif program.

Stipend Structure

Education Level Boys/Quarter (Rs.) Girls/Quarter (Rs.) Primary 1,500 2,000 Secondary 2,500 3,000 Higher Secondary 3,500 4,000 Additionally, girls completing primary education receive a graduation bonus of Rs. 3,000 to promote continued schooling.

How to Receive the Payment?

Eligible families can collect payments through:

BISP Campsites

Bank ATMs of partner banks (with biometric verification)

HBL Konnect agents

This quarter’s payment may total Rs. 13,500, including accumulated installments for multiple children or previous pending amounts.

A Tech-Enabled Education Support Model

With over 12.01 million children enrolled nationwide, the Taleemi Wazaif program highlights how mobile connectivity, biometric systems, and digital databases are transforming social welfare in Pakistan. Punjab remains at the center of this expansion, with Sadiqabad actively participating in this tech-backed education support drive.

For further information, beneficiaries can call the BISP helpline at 0800-26477.