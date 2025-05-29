BISP Taleemi Wazayf Payment Starts From Punjab—8171 Mobile CNIC Check Now Active
The Benazir Taleemi Wazaif quarterly stipend distribution has officially started across Punjab, including districts such as Sadiqabad, under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). The initiative aims to support the education of children from low-income families through conditional cash transfers. Beneficiaries can now verify their eligibility by simply sending their CNIC number via SMS to 8171.
Who Qualifies?
To receive Taleemi Wazaif payments, children must meet the following conditions:
- Must belong to an active BISP Kafalat family
- Must be enrolled in a school or college
- Maintain 70% attendance each quarter
- Age eligibility:
- 4–12 years for Primary
- 8–18 years for Secondary
- 13–22 years for Higher Secondary
What’s Required for Enrollment?
Families should visit the nearest BISP field office or registration center with:
- Mother’s CNIC
- Child’s B-form (CRC issued by NADRA)
- Admission slip from school or college, signed by a teacher
- NADRA B-form verification is compulsory for a child’s enrollment into the Taleemi Wazaif program.
Stipend Structure
|Education Level
|Boys/Quarter (Rs.)
|Girls/Quarter (Rs.)
|Primary
|1,500
|2,000
|Secondary
|2,500
|3,000
|Higher Secondary
|3,500
|4,000
Additionally, girls completing primary education receive a graduation bonus of Rs. 3,000 to promote continued schooling.
How to Receive the Payment?
Eligible families can collect payments through:
-
BISP Campsites
-
Bank ATMs of partner banks (with biometric verification)
-
HBL Konnect agents
This quarter’s payment may total Rs. 13,500, including accumulated installments for multiple children or previous pending amounts.
A Tech-Enabled Education Support Model
With over 12.01 million children enrolled nationwide, the Taleemi Wazaif program highlights how mobile connectivity, biometric systems, and digital databases are transforming social welfare in Pakistan. Punjab remains at the center of this expansion, with Sadiqabad actively participating in this tech-backed education support drive.
For further information, beneficiaries can call the BISP helpline at 0800-26477.