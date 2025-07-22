BISP to Launch Digital Payments via EasyPaisa, JazzCash for Direct Transfer to Beneficiaries

In a major step toward digital transformation, the federal government has officially approved a mobile wallet system for the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). The new initiative will allow eligible women to receive their BISP Kafalat stipends and children’s education stipends directly into digital wallets linked to their mobile accounts. The aim is to eliminate the need for physical visits to banks, campsites, or retail shops and prevent unnecessary deductions during cash disbursement.

According to recent updates shared by Skill Mentor, the decision has been finalized to roll out digital wallet payments through existing partner banks of BISP. This includes EasyPaisa, JazzCash, and other mobile account platforms.

How the New System Will Work

Under the new system, digital wallets will be opened for BISP beneficiaries through banks that are already working with the program. Each beneficiary will be assigned a wallet depending on the operational bank in her district.

For example, if Telenor Microfinance Bank is active in a particular area, the beneficiary will receive her payment via the EasyPaisa wallet. Similarly, if Mobilink Microfinance Bank is operating in the area, JazzCash will be used. For districts where HBL is the BISP partner, a digital wallet, likely HBL Konnect, will be created for payments.

Beneficiary Requirements

To benefit from this initiative, the registered woman must have:

A valid CNIC (Computerized National Identity Card)

A mobile phone

A SIM card registered in her own name

Payments will not be processed through a SIM card registered under another name, even if it belongs to a close family member. The system is being designed to link payments with verified identities to avoid fraud and duplication.

Why Does This Matter?

This shift toward digital wallets is seen as a breakthrough move by the government to streamline disbursements and ensure transparency. According to Skill Mentor, the goal is to prevent long queues, reduce processing delays, and eliminate middlemen or unauthorized deductions.

Previously, beneficiaries had to collect payments from designated shops or campsites, often facing long wait times and transaction cuts. While these methods served their purpose, they posed challenges in ensuring full and timely payments to the most deserving.

The digital wallet system is expected to change this by delivering funds directly into mobile accounts, an approach already tested during Ramadan when a one-time payment of Rs. 5,000 was successfully transferred to over 4 million families.

When Will It Start?

The digital wallet rollout will begin in phases. In some districts, the setup has already started. Beneficiaries will be informed in advance when it’s their turn. The government may reach out via official BISP numbers, SMS notifications, or even in-person requests to visit the BISP office or partner banks for account setup. In some cases, campsites and retailer shops may be used as facilitation centers for digital wallet activation.

While this is a positive development, it will take time to implement the system across all districts fully. The next BISP installment will still be paid through the existing method, not digital wallets. However, once the infrastructure is in place, future payments will be shifted to the new digital system.

8171 Check Online CNIC & Survey Reminder

Viewers and beneficiaries are also reminded to use the “8171 check online CNIC” method to verify their eligibility status. It is pertinent to mention here that the only legit way to find eligibility is through sms or by visiting BISP official centers. According to our research, many spam websites have made fake portals to get search traffic and allegedly steal personal data of users. Additionally, individuals who have not yet completed their dynamic survey must do so before the deadline. Failure to complete the survey may result in disqualification from the program.

Expected Increase in Stipends

There are reports that from January 2026, the government may increase the Kafalat Program stipend by Rs. 1,000 and the children’s education stipend by Rs. 500. Although not yet confirmed, this potential raise has been widely anticipated.

Conclusion

The BISP digital wallet system reflects a forward-thinking approach to social welfare, with an emphasis on technology, accessibility, and dignity for recipients. With digital wallets like EasyPaisa and JazzCash soon to become standard modes of payment, beneficiaries are advised to prepare by securing mobile phones, registering SIMs in their names, and staying informed through official BISP channels. This transformation promises to simplify payment delivery and protect the rights of millions of low-income families across Pakistan.