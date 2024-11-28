Bizarre Android Auto Bug Adds “Oh” to Your WhatsApp Messages

Android Auto has become a good companion for drivers, seamlessly integrating navigation, calls, and messaging into in-vehicle entertainment systems. However, a nosy Android Auto bug has left users scratching their heads. The glitch causes Android Auto to inexplicably add the word “Oh” at the end of WhatsApp messages when read aloud. Isn’t it funny?

Android Auto Bug Adds a Strange “Oh” to Message Readouts

Many people have been getting annoyed by this bug for the past few weeks. It is pertinent to mention that the bug isn’t limited to WhatsApp only. Several reports have emerged for messages received through Microsoft Teams, Facebook Messenger, and Google Messages. The issue is not associated with any particular car brand or smartphone manufacturer. It has affected devices ranging from Samsung, and OnePlus to Sony and Nothing.

There have been no words reading the major cause of the issue. However, it seems to stem from Google’s speech output engine, which powers Android Auto’s voice functionality. This isn’t the first time Android Auto has faced technical hiccups, however, this bug seems more amusing than disruptive. Hearing an unnecessary “Oh” at the end of your messages might not be a noteworthy problem. This glitch is quite less problematic than past Android Auto bugs, which included connection failures and audio dropouts.

Google has not rolled out a fix for this bug yet. However, a workaround can involve rolling back to an earlier version of Android Auto. Trusted platforms like APKMirror offer previous APKs. However, keep in mind that outdated software carries its own risks. If you don’t want to jump to the older versions, then simply ignore the extra “Oh” and wait for Google to address the issue in a future update. If you are the one experiencing the issue, do share it with us in the comment section. Otherwise, stay tuned for more updates.

