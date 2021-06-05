Back in March, Black Shark 4 Gaming smartphone was unveiled. Now, a new memory variant of Black Shark 4 has launched in China. The new variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Moreover, it costs around $470.

Interestingly enough, the new 8GB/256GB model costs the same as the 12GB/128GB version. So, it is up to you whether you want more RAM or storage or not. The other variants come in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations.

Black Shark 4 Gets a New Memory Variant

The specs are the same as the regular Black Shark 4 has. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. It runs Android 11-based JoyUI 12.5. Moreover, it has a 6.67″ 144Hz FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen. The display has a punch hole for the 20MP selfie shooter. At the back, there is a triple camera sensor. It has a 48MP main sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide and 5MP macro units.

Furthermore, the phone has a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W charging. As it is a gaming phone, it features physical shoulder triggers to improve the gaming experience. The Black Shark 4 sells in three colours – Magic Black, plain Black, and plain Silver.

