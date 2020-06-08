BlackLivesMatter: Twitter Hits Record Downloads in a week

As killing of George Floyd taken fire storm in the Minneapolis, US lately, on the other side social media app Twitter skyrocketed the download number in just one week. Sources from top tech researches revealed that this app has been installed more than 700,000 to record the protest #BlackLivesMatter.

The inhumane and brutal act of killing the victim urged people from all over the world to come out on the roads to record their protest what so ever. Social media is the only concrete source now a days to speak your throat out against as well as in favor of any circumstances.

Both numbers have been named single-day highs depending on metrics from both companies. Although there is clearly a difference between the data from the two analytics companies, the argument remains that many people are installing the Twitter App at a time when it’s the best time to know whats happening around.

Even after Facebook and Instagram abandoned the idea in favor of algorithmic timelines, Twitter still gives users the option to easily sort new content chronologically. Anyone uses Twitter with a linear timeline has undoubtedly seen countless examples of police violence over the past week, breaking news from COVID-19 over the past few months.

Twitter has become a valuable tool for anyone who wants to keep updated, even though the platform practices are consistently and clearly deficient. And as Sensor Tower and Apptopia ‘s recorded figures show, hundreds of thousands of people seem to agree.

Reddit’s Co-Founder Stepped Down

Also, Ohanian, who is married to tennis champion Serena Williams, made the decision to step down from the Reddit board in the midst of the U.S. social unrest, spurred by the death of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police. He took part in #BlackLivesMatter protest and said that after a long time, I got a chance to do good for the community, family and my friends.