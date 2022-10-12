Blizzard Gives Away Freebies To Overwatch 2 Players Due To Sloppy Launch

Overwatch 2 launched on October 4. All its fans know very well that it has so far been less of a launch and more of a mess. According to the reports, thousands of players got stuck in a lengthy login queue which only ran into a connection error after making it to the menu due to a DDoS attack. Previously, Blizzard admitted that Overwatch 2’s launch was spoiled by a bunch of bugs, DDoS attacks, and other issues and has not met the company’s expectations. The best part is that now the developer, Blizzard is trying to make it up to fans by giving out freebies and running events. Furthermore, it will hold several Double Match XP weekends to give Overwatch 2 players the chance to rack up points and rank up. The developer will announce specific dates for the events soon.

Overwatch 2 players Will Get Several Double Match XP weekends

According to the latest reports, the company will also give players a Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary skin and a Health Pack Weapon Charm who log in from October 25th until the time Season One ends. The duo will automatically be added to people’s collections when they login within that window of time. In its announcement, the developer said that it will deploy more stability updates for the game, starting with another patch scheduled for release this week. Together with that, they will monitor the game closely for any more issues and bugs that emerge.

Blizzard keeps a public list of known issues on its forum, but players are finding more that it has yet to acknowledge. Overwatch 2 Users are reporting problems regarding specific characters in the game including Mei, whose ice wall has been behaving inconsistently. Moreover, Blizzard even had to pull two heroes out of the game to address a few bugs in the ability kits.

