The long-awaited Overwatch 2 was released this week, but the launch did not proceed as planned. Blizzard has apologized for the launch troubles, stating that it failed to satisfy players and Blizzard’s own standards. The developer also announced that it is reducing the phone registration restriction for many users and offered an update on what is being done to reduce server troubles and help people enter matches.

The list of reported bugs for Overwatch 2 presently stands at around 15,000, but Blizzard wanted to solve a few major concerns immediately, starting with the phone number needed. Blizzard previously stated that the phone number requirement was intended to deter cheating, however many players complained about it for various reasons, and several prepaid phone plans failed to function.

Blizzard Updates Gamers After Sloppy Overwatch 2 Launch

While most users will no longer be required to supply a phone number, non-Battle.net accounts and new ones must still submit one. In terms of dependability, Blizzard has just published a patch for the login process that has already proven to boost the “reliability” of logging in. Blizzard is currently working on another server update to lessen the frequency with which players go disconnected after successfully connecting to a game.

In addition, players have complained that upon logging into Overwatch 2, they discover that some or all of their equipment and data have vanished. The good news is that no lost items or progress have occurred.

According to Blizzard, this issue is caused by players not finishing the account merge process. In addition, it takes time for goods from the original Overwatch to replenish in Overwatch 2. “In every instance, no player data has been lost or deleted. We have a client-side patch for this issue, but it cannot be implemented until the next week. Therefore, we are investigating server-side solutions and will offer updates as more information becomes available “Blizzard said.

Blizzard went on to explain that anyone who has unlocked a hero but who still sees that hero as locked should log back into the game, which will “in most circumstances” resolve the issue. Players can submit a support ticket if they continue to have issues.

Blizzard stated that all launch troubles with Overwatch 2 were worsened by DDoS assaults against the game. “Although they did not directly cause these problems, they made the atmosphere in which we work on these problems more difficult. There have been no other attacks, “Blizzard said.

Blizzard is not only the name of a massive video game developer, but it is also the name of a Pokémon move. A new trailer for the upcoming Scarlet and Violet games reveals that players will be able to craft their own TMs using resources dropped by Pokemon that have been captured or defeated in battle.

The Pokemon Company does not elaborate on how many “TMs” may be produced or how to access recipes, but it appears that you can make TMs based on classic Pokemon moves using League Points, berries, and other items. The remainder of the film demonstrated additional customizing options, Girafarig’s new metamorphosis that changes it into Farigiraf, and a sandwich-making exercise.

Check out? Overwatch 2 Launch Interrupted by DDoS Attack