Blockchain Tech to Uncover Deepfake and Validate Content

Two months ago, media giant Fox Corp. joined forces with Polygon Labs, the team behind the Ethereum-focused layer-2 blockchain, to address the issue of deepfake distrust. Their collaboration led to the launch of Verify, a protocol designed to safeguard their intellectual property while allowing consumers to verify content authenticity. This development has been viewed as a practical solution to a pressing issue by government regulatory committees, publishers, and other stakeholders, according to Melody Hildebrandt, CTO of Fox Corp., speaking on TechCrunch’s Chain Reaction podcast.

Hildebrandt expressed optimism about the increasing adoption of this technology by news outlets, media companies, and others as AI technology becomes more mainstream. This integration could benefit both AI companies and creators, as the models gain knowledge and outlets and individuals can verify their work.

Mike Blank, COO at Polygon Labs, emphasized the importance of this technology for end users who are unsure about the trustworthiness of the content they consume. He noted that publishers have an interest in participating in this ecosystem but are cautious about relinquishing control over their intellectual property.

Hildebrandt highlighted the potential of blockchain provenance to address the issue of content authenticity in an AI-generated world. She also described it as a grounding concept for considering the input into model questions and understanding provenance in media.

Blank pointed out the opportunity for blockchains to establish the veracity of data and authenticate proliferating content on the internet. This can help identify untrustworthy content, providing consumers with some comfort in an environment where trust is often lacking.

One of the key advantages of blockchain technology is its ability to store data securely and validate the authenticity of various media assets. Blank also explained that a specific individual or brand can validate content stored on a blockchain.

He emphasized the importance for brands to proactively provide verified information, making it easier for end users to determine the validity of the content they consume. As AI-generated content continues to increase, Blank stressed the need for collaboration to ensure that the technological environment enables the effective resolution of this issue for consumers.