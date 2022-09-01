Blue Light From Your Devices can make you Old Faster

Do you have the habit of using mobile phones all the time, be it day or night? Or, do you have 9 to 5 jobs in which you continuously have to use Laptops or desktops? Might be possible, that you are a housewife but seeing drama serials is your favorite habit. If yes, you are exposing your eyes to blue light.

Almost all digital devices including computers, smartphones, and LEDs emit blue wavelength. The blue light that comes from the sun naturally can boost our mood however this artificial light that comes from screens can accelerate aging and disrupt our sleeping patterns.

A new study from Dr. Jadwiga Giebultowicz is circulating on the internet which was made by exposing fruit flies to blue lights for 10, 14, or 16 days. The flies that were in blue lights for 14 to 16 days had braid degeneration. This light disrupted their energy production in the brain and caused the brain’s neurotransmitter imbalances.

Dr. Jadwiga Giebultowicz told that if exposure to artificial blue light is limited, it can slow down the progression of aging.

“Excessive exposure to blue light from everyday devices, such as TVs, laptops, and phones, may have detrimental effects on a wide range of cells in our body, from skin and fat cells, to sensory neurons,”

How we can protect ourselves from blue light?

Blue light not only accelerates aging, it takes away our vision slowly but gradually. This light can do more damage to old people as compared to young ones. A 2022 study found that degeneration in the brain was more significant in older fruit flies than in younger ones due to this artificial light.

To block your eyes from excessive blue light one can wear anti-glare glasses or can use software that controls emission. Harvard Health Publishing which has carried out this study, suggests people use dim red lights in the evening since they don’t emit as much melatonin as the blue lights.

Before going to sleep, limit your screen time at least two hours prior.

