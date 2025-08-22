Blue Report 2025: Weak Passwords Still Biggest Cybersecurity Risk

With the advancements in technology, investment in cutting-edge cybersecurity tools and awareness programmes has also increased. Yet one simple problem continues to put them at risk: passwords. The latest Blue Report 2025 from Picus Security shows that weak logins and stolen accounts remain the most common entry points for attackers worldwide.

Passwords Remain the Soft Target

The Blue Report is an annual assessment of how well organizations defend themselves against real-world cyberattacks. Instead of relying on opinion surveys, the research is based on more than 160 million simulated attacks carried out on corporate networks.

This year’s results reveal a worrying trend: in 46% of the cases, password-cracking attempts worked. That’s nearly twice the success rate compared to last year. The findings highlight how poor password policies and outdated security practices continue to leave systems wide open, even to basic brute-force or rainbow table attacks.

Many companies are so busy preparing for advanced threats that they forget the basics. Stronger password practices and modern authentication should be non-negotiable. -Blue Report 2025

Stolen Accounts: The Silent Weapon

One of the most striking findings is that attackers who gain valid credentials almost always succeed. The report notes that Valid Accounts (MITRE ATT&CK T1078) are still the most abused technique, showing a 98% success rate. Once a hacker gets hold of a real username and password, whether through phishing, cracking tools, or the dark web, they can blend in as a normal user.

Because they look legitimate, these intruders often slip past firewalls and antivirus software. That allows them to quietly steal data, install ransomware, or set up hidden backdoors, making account abuse a “silent but devastating” method of attack.

Why Companies Are Still Vulnerable

Picus Security points to a mix of recurring issues:

Weak or recycled passwords that are easy to guess

Old hashing methods without salting, which make stolen credentials easier to crack

Lax internal password policies, where rules are softer inside the network than at the perimeter

Limited use of multi-factor authentication (MFA), despite repeated industry recommendations

In nearly half the environments tested, at least one password was cracked and restored to plain text, handing attackers a direct route into critical systems.

Weak Passwords: The Real-World Fallout

These weaknesses don’t just stay theoretical; they fuel some of the most damaging attacks today. Ransomware groups and data-stealing malware often rely on stolen logins to spread across networks. Once inside, criminals can stay hidden for weeks, gathering data or preparing for a large-scale attack.

“Credentials are at the core of modern cybercrime. They let attackers move around freely while remaining invisible to traditional defenses.

What Needs to Change

To turn the tide, the report recommends:

Tougher password rules that emphasize complexity and uniqueness

Replacing outdated cryptographic algorithms with modern, salted versions

Making MFA mandatory for all accounts, including internal users

Continuous testing of defenses through simulated attacks

Deploying behavioral monitoring tools to detect abnormal activity

Adding data loss prevention (DLP) to stop sensitive information from leaving the network

A Reminder for 2025

The Blue Report 2025 closes with a blunt warning: while companies chase after advanced threats and zero-day exploits, the most reliable way into their systems is still painfully simple. Poor password and identity management remain the easiest doors for attackers to walk through.

The report concludes:

Defending against cybercrime isn’t just about building stronger walls. It’s about protecting the keys to the castle. Right now, too many organizations are still leaving those keys under the mat.

ALSO READ: Buying a New Phone? Don’t Overlook These Crucial Security Features