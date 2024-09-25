Blue Ticks Are Coming to Gmail on iOS and Android

Gmail is introducing a new security feature that will help you easily identify legitimate emails and avoid phishing scams. Starting soon, you’ll see blue ticks next to the sender’s name in your Gmail inbox on both iOS and Android devices.

What are Blue Ticks?

Blue checkmarks/ticks are a visual indicator that confirms the sender’s identity. They’re similar to the verified badges you see on social media platforms. When you see a blue checkmark, you can be more confident that the email is from the person or organization it claims to be.

How Do Blue Checkmarks Work?

To earn a blue checkmark, a sender must go through a verification process. This process involves proving that they own the domain they’re using to send emails. Once verified, their emails will automatically display the blue checkmark in Gmail.

Why are Blue Checkmarks Important?

Phishing scams are a major problem. Cybercriminals often impersonate trusted brands or individuals to trick people into clicking on malicious links or sharing personal information. Blue checkmarks can help you spot these scams and protect yourself from fraud.

When Will Blue Checkmarks Be Available?

Google expects blue checkmarks to be available on iOS and Android devices within the next few weeks.

Stay Safe Online

While blue checkmarks are a valuable security feature, it’s important to remember that they’re not foolproof. Always be cautious when clicking on links or opening attachments, especially if you’re unsure of the sender. If you’re not sure whether an email is legitimate, you can always contact the sender directly using a phone number or email address that you know is correct.