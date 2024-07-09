Blue WhatsApp Checkmark Feature Rolls Out To Verified Channels & Businesses
The blue checkmark feature is currently rolling out to a limited number of beta testers. To access this feature early, WhatsApp users need to enroll in the beta program on the Google Play Store. WhatsApp will soon roll out a stable update for broader user access in the coming weeks.
Other than that, the messaging platform is reportedly working on a series of innovative features powered by Meta AI. The platform aims to enhance user interaction and personalization with the new Meta AI features. In a recent development, some new updates were spotted in the WhatsApp Beta version 2.24.14.20 by WABetainfo, promising to bring a range of AI-driven capabilities to the popular messaging app. Among them, the most notable WhatsApp Meta AI feature is the ability to reply to and edit user photos. Click here for more details.
