Blue WhatsApp Checkmark Feature Rolls Out To Verified Channels & Businesses

WhatsApp consistently introduces new features to improve user experience and maintain its position as a leading messaging platform. In a recent development, it has introduced a new blue checkmark feature for verified channels and businesses, replacing the previous green badge. This update is available to beta users right now. The all-new blue WhatsApp checkmark feature aligns with Meta’s universal verification badge display across all its platforms, including Instagram and Facebook. WhatsApp Beta Rolls Out Blue Checkmark Feature for Verified Channels and Businesses WhatsApp rolled out the feature after months of testing. The green verification badge is now replaced with a blue checkmark for verified channels and businesses in the beta version. The blue checkmark on WhatsApp signifies authenticity. It guarantees users that they are interacting with reputable channels or businesses. This feature improves user trust and helps prevent impersonation. Moreover, the new blue checkmark creates a consistent brand experience across all Meta platforms, contributing to a unified user experience.

The blue checkmark feature is currently rolling out to a limited number of beta testers. To access this feature early, WhatsApp users need to enroll in the beta program on the Google Play Store. WhatsApp will soon roll out a stable update for broader user access in the coming weeks.

Other than that, the messaging platform is reportedly working on a series of innovative features powered by Meta AI. The platform aims to enhance user interaction and personalization with the new Meta AI features. In a recent development, some new updates were spotted in the WhatsApp Beta version 2.24.14.20 by WABetainfo, promising to bring a range of AI-driven capabilities to the popular messaging app. Among them, the most notable WhatsApp Meta AI feature is the ability to reply to and edit user photos. Click here for more details.