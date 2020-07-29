Climate Change is one of the main challenges of the present day. The atmosphere is deteriorating at a fast pace and carbon emissions must be lowered instantly by all major industries around the globe. BMW has stood up to the concern and planned to launch a fully-electric 5-series. The company announced on Monday as it seeks to lower vehicle carbon emissions during production and on the road.

BMW to Launch Five Fully-Electric Cars Including MINI Cooper SE

The company stated,

In ten years, the goal is to have a total of more than seven million electrified BMW Group vehicles on the roads – around two-thirds of them with a fully-electric drive train.

The automobile manufacturers have been pushing e-cars ever since EU lawmakers in December 2018 ordered a reduction in CO2 emissions from cars by 37.5% by 2030 as compared to the 2021 levels. This will come after a 40 percent CO2 emission cut between 2007 and 2021.

The program will initiate from next year. The company told that it will manufacture five fully-electric cars which include the BMW i3, the MINI Cooper SE, the BMW iX3, the BMW iNEXT, and the BMW i4. By 2023, BMW is planning to have 25 electrified models on the roads, 50% of them will be fully electric.

The Chief Executive of BMW, Oliver Zipse declined to give a launch date for the release of five Fully-Electric vehicles. The company explained that its management remuneration will be more closely aligned with compliance to climate targets and that carbon emissions from manufacturing sites would be lowered by 80% per automobile.

