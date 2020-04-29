We all know that Samsung is the world’s biggest smartphone OLED supplier and the company is using its own in-house displays for Galaxy phones too. But there are chances that we see some changes in the near future which are also confirmed by analysts DSCC.

BOE to Supply OLED Panels for Future Samsung Galaxy Phones

The recent report says that Samsung is planning to take help from BOE to make some of the OLED screens for future Galaxy smartphones and the company also wants flexible 6.67-inch OLED screen for at least one member of the Galaxy S21 lineup next year. The upcoming Galaxy A91 will also be coming with a BOE-made 6.67-inch FHD+ screen.

It indicates that we are going to see changes in the OLED rankings too. Currently, BOE is the biggest smartphone LCD supplier in the world but after Samsung and LG, it comes third for OLED panels in the World.

The forecast is showing us that Samsung will lose 11% of its smartphone OLED panel market share in Q4 2020 and it seems that Apple will take help from BOE in production of OLED for its iPhone 12-series as Apple is already looking for an alternative to Samsung-made OLEDs.

So get ready to experience the BOE’s OLED IN THE FUTURE Samsung GALAXY PHONES.

