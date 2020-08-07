The ongoing coronavirus Pandemic has changed the way we used to work before. Now staying at home has become the new normal and people are more comfortable doing daily tasks while sitting at home, be it online shopping, remote working, or virtual education. No doubt, in this hard time, it’s important that we take all the precautionary measures and do not go out of our home unnecessarily. To help users with it, Ufone has come up with a brilliant idea of booking Ufone SIM online and getting it delivered at home without any hustle.

Book Ufone SIM Online & Get it Delivered at Home

To book Ufone SIM online, one needs to head to this Link and is requested to enter 5 to 7 digit numbers in an empty box. There are also some of the numbers available at the bottom, and users can also choose among them. While buying a new Ufone SIM online, users will be able to enjoy free WhatsApp for 90 days.

Terms and Conditions:

Re. 1+tax will be charged every time number is verified through *0000#

A booked number will have to be collected within 5 days of booking from any Ufone Service Center or Franchise. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of the booking.

While purchasing a Ufone SIM, the customer must present original, valid CNIC.

The price of purchasing including taxes will have to be paid by the customer.

This offer is for all Ufone (Prepaid & Postpay) customers

Booking a number depends on the availability of stock.

Rs. 50/- additional charges will be applicable to any number issued against this offer; in addition, SIM price, advanced line rent, the security deposit will be charged as per standard.

No charges apply on finding/booking number on Ufone’s website.

Customers from other networks can also visit Ufone’s website to book a number.

Ufone reserves the right to change or cancel the offer

So now instead of going out, head to the Ufone website and enjoy your favorite number.

