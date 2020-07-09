BookMe.pk and 1Link join hands for easy E-ticketing

1LINK has collaborated with electronic ticketing start-up Bookme.pk for 1LINK 1BILL aggregation services to ease E-ticketing payments in Pakistan.

With the Covid-19 outbreak, the alliance, which seeks to satisfy the increasing market need for easy and cost-effective digital payment solutions, is especially significant; social distancing has been suggested to deter the spread of the virus.

There is a dramatic change in customer behavior toward viable and stable digital payment systems around the country throughout Covid-19. Customers deserve safe and friction-free online interactions and we’re trying to develop a customer-centered platform to fit their needs, “said Faizan Aslam, CEO of Bookme.pk.

The collaboration is anticipated to further push Pakistan’s digital payment environment which will make things simpler for customers seeking to purchase E-tickets for bus, theater, airline which events . The Punjab government had also encouraged the usage of electronic tickets for inter-city bus travel in its SOPs issued on May 19.

Users will be able to make electronic ticket purchases in real time from the respective digital banking platforms of 1LINK member banks including the smartphone and internet banking networks. When a customer’s payment has been authenticated, e-ticketing for future usage will be released instantly.