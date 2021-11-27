Bookme.pk joins hands with Road Master to offer FLAT 50% discount on online bookings

Keeping pace with changing needs of the customers in the country, Bookme.pk has joined hands with one of the leading transport companies of Pakistan, Road Master, with the aim to provide customers with the luxury and convenience that they deserve. The transport giant has taken a step ahead to provide the best travel experience to its users.

Bookme keeps its customers at the heart of what they do and strives towards providing best in class customer services. And this is why Pakistan’s first and largest online ticketing platform has made Road Master a premium transport partner for travel to help people move around Pakistan in a much more economical way.

But this collaboration holds exciting news for Bookme and Road Master loyalists, the companies have decided to offer the customers with the BIGGEST deal ever! Now you can avail a FLAT 50% discount on UNLIMITED online ticket bookings form Bookme.pk and Road Master. The offer started from 20TH of November. You heard it right, the offer holds NO LIMIT for discount. So make your travel plans and book your tickets now from Bookme.pk and Road Master App to avail the offer.

MD of Road Master, Faisal Sheikh says,

“Transforming Transportation Industry through Innovation & Digitalization. As a Road Master I always had my firm belief that the future of the Bus Industry relies on SMART Bus Terminals i.e. having your Terminal at the palm of your hand in the mobile phone through booking apps. I feel honored to be part of Bookme.pk in this journey of revolutionizing transport Industry together.”

Message from Faizan Aslam – CEO, Bookme.pk:

“Being the leading e-ticketing platform in the industry, we aim to reform intercity transportation in Pakistan and this partnership with Road Master will lead us to achieve that aim. It is particularly gratifying to have Road Master as our premium partner. We look forward to this collaboration which will definitely result in earning more trust and support of the customers.”