Earlier this month, Bookme.pk has introduced a new feature in the app known as Cargo services that will make the intercity delivery of parcels faster, cheaper and more convenient in Pakistan.

Basically, the new cargo service is encouraging a contactless and cashless channel by allowing customers to recieve their packages at their doorstep and deliver to their desired destination. You can get and deliver the parcels in just a few hours.

Bookme.pk Logistic Services: Revolutionizes Delivery Industry

This new feature is friendly and has brought a perfect solution to send and receive parcels in a timely manner. Users can now also make payments via debit/credit cards as well as JazzCash and EasyPaisa ensuring a fully contactless process.

“With the coexistence of a pandemic in our daily lives, we wanted to find a solution to every problem that fell under our expertise and so we did. We realized that the existing package delivery services aren’t safe enough especially given the current circumstances, they require us to leave our homes, stand in long queues, physically fill forms, and make cash payments. To eliminate the risk of catching the virus, we have introduced a service that allows you to send parcels from anywhere you want. The rider will pick it from your home and deliver it to the destination in a few hours only. We’re extremely excited to launch the same-day package delivery service between Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi. We are looking forward to expanding this service to other cities too.” according to Faizan Aslam, the CEO of the app.

In this pandemic, it is necessary to adopt precautionary measures properly and choose the safest options to carry on with their daily life activities.

If you are planning to send parcels to anywhere from your home or offices then it is very important to go for the option that doesn’t put you in any trouble. During this tough time, check out this new feature of Bookme. pk. It also offers a 50% discount by using the promo code of BOOKME.

Recommended Reading: Xiaomi Mi 10T 6GB is Coming to Pakistan Today