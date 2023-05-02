BookTok is Revolutionizing the Reading Culture in Pakistan

The reading culture in Pakistan has always been a bit lacking, but in recent years, it’s worth noting how technology is changing the way we engage with literature. The trend #BookTok has brought together a community of readers and creators who share their love of books in short, creative videos. But BookTok is not just a fun distraction; it’s also a powerful tool for promoting reading and literacy.
BookTok on TikTok is a trend being used by the creators to create short videos recommending books to their followers. It has become a cultural phenomenon that is driving sales for books and influencing readers worldwide. In Pakistan, BookTok has gained a considerable following, and its impact on the reading culture is noticeable.
The youngest writer of Pakistan Maryam Arif, who has written eight books, including two for children, has around 7400 followers on her TikTok account, where she creates videos about books, sharing her recommendations with her followers under #BookTok. Her videos are informative, engaging, and fun to watch, making her a hit among users. With the increasing popularity of her content, Maryam has received 3.2 million views on her hashtag #maryamarif on TikTok.
Maryam’s rise to fame on BookTok is an excellent example of how the platform is promoting the reading culture in Pakistan. The trend has given rise to a new generation of readers who are discovering new books and authors through social media. The videos created by BookTokkers like Maryam are not just entertaining but are also informative, introducing readers to new books and genres.
BookTok has also created a community of readers who share their love for books and engage in discussions about them. Maryam’s videos not only promote her own books but also share her love for other books and authors, creating a culture of reading and exploration. Her followers also engage with her by commenting on her videos and sharing their own recommendations, creating a sense of community on the platform.
The impact of BookTok on the reading culture in Pakistan is not just limited to social media. It has also driven book sales and introduced new readers to books that they might not have found otherwise. Publishers are now working with BookTokkers to promote their books and reach a new audience. This trend has made books more accessible to a wider audience, and the rise in book sales is a testament to the power of BookTok. Following the consumer demand, the publisher have placed a separate section (TikTokMadeMeBuyIt) for the trending books on BookTok in their stores.
BookTok is playing a significant role in promoting the reading culture in Pakistan. It has given rise to a new generation of readers who are discovering new books and authors through social media. The trend has also created a community of readers who share their love for books and engage in discussions about them. BookTok is not just a social media trend but a cultural phenomenon that is changing the way people read and share books in Pakistan.
