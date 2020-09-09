Bose “QuietComfort Earbuds” are Coming Soon, Video Reveal

Bose plans to rename a few of its smart Earbuds. The official confirmation has not yet been made about it. The information has been provided by a leaked video by an Australian retailer called Harvey Norman. Bose’s “Bose Noise Canceling Earbuds 700″ is renamed according to the video as “QuietComfort Earbuds.”The company has recently revealed its Earbuds 700 but has not yet disclosed the details or put it on the rack. It seems that with a different name the device will hit the market.

Bose confirmed last year that they were going to develop and launch Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. There have been many delays since then probably due to the disease outbreak, and the earbuds will now launch in the coming months.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds with “crisp, clear audio and deep rich bass” Features

In the leaked video, Bose has seen slogan like “the most effective” and “acoustic breakthroughs” for all the wearable device’s highlights. The output is also referred to by “crisp, clear audio and deeply rich bass.” The microphone array and a battery life of up to six hours are also described. These earbuds also have sweat and weather-resistant features.

The QuietComfort Earbuds or the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 should be designed in pill format, whatever these are named. The BOSE logo is designed on the back of the device.

These earbuds are probably priced near the Apple AirPods Pro. Once they are launched, you can get them in white and black colors as the video revealed. Price and availability details are also not available yet. We have to wait to know more about the earbuds features, specifications, and more details.

Bose is also going to rename its Earbuds 500 to ‘Sports Earbuds,’ which was also released last year. This also shows that the company might want to kill the “Earbuds XYZ” moniker entirely with this as the first step. And the inclusion of them in the more popular ‘QuietComfort’ family could only boost sales in the space given the brand recognition.

