BoycottCannoli trends on twitter after this video goes viral

Jan 21, 2021
You must have already heard about this trending news #BoycottCannoli circulating on social media at the moment. The video of a few of Islamabad’s elite restaurant owners goes viral who tried to joke with their employee, but created a hot mess.

The owners is shown in the video trying to make fun of a member of staff for his English speaking skills. Awais, an employee is snarkily questioned by the women about the English language classes they had him take to develop his language abilities.”So, this is our manager who has been here for nine years. This is the lovely English he speaks. This is what we paid for… and a very good salary, mind you.”

After the video was posted several times, #BoycottCannoli was trending on Twitter. After uproar from the restaurant page, the footage was taken down. An explanation has now been given on the official website. We are shocked and horrified by the people’s reaction to how they misconstrued our banter with a member of the team. This video portrays the gup shup as a team between us, and is never intended or taken.

Well, what occurred after this video surfaced is not unknown to anyone, provided that in every corner of Pakistani social media, Cannoli Islamabad has become the most talked about restaurant.

