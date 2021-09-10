BoycottMoneyHeist trend rages fire on Twitter after its cast supported Israel

Since the debut of its latest season, La Casa De Papel, also known as Money Heist, has been all the rage. The show’s compelling storyline has captivated viewers for 43 episodes, earning accolades from both fans and reviewers. However, following a recent cast interview in which some cast members applauded Israel where social media users have called for a boycott of the Spanish Netflix crime drama. Twitteratis have showed anger and tweeted under the trend #BoycottMoneyHeist

“It was a fantastic experience, and I hope to come back again,” actor Darko Peric, who plays Helsinki, was quoted as saying. I’m sure there are a lot of admirers here, and the people are wonderful.”

“When people talk about Israel’s strict security and police measures, they usually mention the strict security and police measures, yet when I arrived here, even the cops wanted to take selfies with me. It was fantastic of my time in Israel”.

“Money Heist” wasn’t Netflix’s first Spanish-language original (that honour goes to “Club de Cuervos,” a Mexican dramedy released in 2015), but it was the first to reach a global audience. Its success inspired Netflix to invest in other Spanish-set shows, such as the prep-school thriller “Elite,” which debuted in 2018 to widespread acclaim and has been renewed for a fifth season. “Money Heist,” which will air its final five episodes in December, is justifiably seen as a forerunner of other non-English language bestsellers such as “Lupin,” a French mystery drama, and “Who Killed Sara?”, a Mexican whodunit.

Hovik Keuchkerian, who portrays Bogotá in the hit Spanish series, has voiced a desire to visit Israel, claiming he has heard “great things” about the nation and even praising the Israeli drama Fauda, which depicts Israeli commandos carrying out missions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“While millions of Money Heist fans wait for the fifth season, performers from the successful show appeared on an Israeli channel, expressing their support for the Israeli occupation and celebrating its criminal activities against Palestinian(s)." https://t.co/l56rDOs2tz #BDS — Jinjirrie 🐈‍⬛ (@Jinjirrie) September 9, 2021

Turns out @lacasadepapel's cast sang praises about the Israeli occupation & the drama they produced inspired by oppressing & killing Palestinians. What a shame. #BoycottLaCasaDePapel #lecasadepapel https://t.co/kq07R1gPox — Omar Ghraieb🇵🇸 (@Omar_Gaza) September 4, 2021

While millions of Money Heists fans wait for the fifth season, performers from the successful show appeared on an Israeli channel, expressing their support for the Israeli occupation and celebrating its criminal activities against Palestinian #BoycottLaCasadePapel #BDS pic.twitter.com/YoD5FZIk1b — 𓂆 Zayane 🍉 Up the Rebels! (@Ghali_Zayane) September 5, 2021

How can a show that is suppose to embody the meaning of a revolution denounce, disrespect and demean the Palestinian struggle? If performative was a Show it’d be Money Heist. #BoycottLaCasaDePapel #lecasadepapel #FreePalestine #EndTheOccupation #BoycottMoneyHeist — map (@pamelaemanuel) September 8, 2021

On Instagram, there were other similar posts under the hashtag #BoycottMoneyHeist. Fans have been advised not to watch the show and to show sympathy for the oppressed.