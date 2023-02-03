‘Boys Will Be Boys’: CSS 2023 Test Paper Sparks Debate on Social media

Advertisement

There is no doubt that the CSS examination is considered to be Pakistan’s topmost competitive examination. Thousands of students apply for this exam on a yearly basis. It would not be wrong to call it an elite examination. The students who prepare for this test, spend months and even years to perform best in the CSS exam as the ones who succeed to clear it are selected for bureaucratic posts in the federal government. Due to the preeminent and highbrow nature of the examination together with its importance in running the country’s civil service, it is not astonishing at all that people expect a lot from the examination body and the questions asked in its tests. However, this year, Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) sparked a heated debate on social media on the very first day of the CSS 2023 examination by asking students to write an essay on “boys will be boys”. The topic of one of the essays “boys will be boys” has left the internet divided.

One Of The Essay topics in CSS 2023 Has Left the Internet Divided

There is a debate going on the internet right now regarding the topic “Boys will be boys”. Some applicants and the academia says that after spending long arduous hours studying for the exam, the question was too absurd. However, on the other hand, some people feel that the topic in the paper was a much-needed shift from rote learning. So, overall, the reactions to the essay topics were a mixture of shock and amusement.

Some people even said that the essay topic in question and others in the CSS paper earlier today was a poor selection. It has been said that the topic poorly reflected the body responsible for selecting candidates for the topmost civil positions in the country. let’s have a look at a few tweets:

However, a few people also defended the exam-making body and called the paper an “interesting” one.

What do you guys think about the CSS Paper 2023? What do you think are such topics a good piece of choice to test the CSS Students? Do share with us in the comment section. Stay tuned!

