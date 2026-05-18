FBR Goes After “One Dollar Stores”, Cash-Only Model Is Now Under Legal Scrutiny

FBR action against One Dollar Stores has begun, and a complaint filed through the Prime Minister Portal may have just triggered one of the most significant crackdowns on Pakistan’s undocumented budget retail sector in recent memory.

The Federal Board of Revenue has initiated formal legal proceedings against “One Dollar Store” and “One Pound Store” style retail businesses operating across Pakistan, citing allegations of cash-only transactions and a complete absence of documented financial records. The Regional Tax Office Islamabad has already examined the triggering complaint, issued notices for compulsory registration and POS system integration, and warned that further legal proceedings will follow as per law.

The case began with a single complaint but its implications extend across an entire category of retail business that has grown rapidly in Pakistan’s urban centres while operating almost entirely outside the formal economy.

What Triggered the Action

The immediate trigger is a complaint registered under Prime Minister Portal Complaint No. IS050426-92499523, directed to the Additional Commissioner at the Regional Tax Office, Islamabad, through proper channel on April 21, 2026.

The complaint, examined and actioned by Assistant Commissioner-IR Huda Tahir, described the situation at the One Pound or Dollar Shop operating in the famous Sector G-9 centre of Islamabad, identified in the complaint as “probably the most popular shopping place in Islamabad”.

The complaint stated:

“Every day, millions of rupees are collected in revenue. These people do not receive a single rupee, neither in the bank account, nor from any card, nor from any EasyPaisa. How is it legal? They say that we will not do this work, only give cash.”

The Regional Tax Office found the complaint credible. Notices for compulsory registration and POS integration were issued immediately. Further legal proceedings have been initiated as per law.

The allegations against these retail outlets cover four distinct compliance failures that collectively paint a picture of systematic evasion of Pakistan’s tax documentation framework.

Complaint Allegations at a Glance

Allegation Detail Cash-only payments No digital or card payments accepted No POS systems Point-of-sale integration completely absent Digital payments discouraged Customers actively directed away from digital channels No banking records Revenue not passing through any formal banking channel

The combination of these four failures means that a business reportedly collecting millions of rupees daily at one of Islamabad’s most visited commercial centres is generating zero traceable financial records. No bank deposits. No card transactions. No Easy Paisa or JazzCash receipts. Nothing that tax authorities can audit, assess, or tax.

The Legal Framework Being Applied

Pakistan’s tax law requires businesses meeting certain turnover thresholds to be registered with the FBR, maintain documented records, and integrate Point of Sale systems that report transactions in real time to the tax authority. The FBR’s POS integration drive, which has been ongoing across major retailers in urban centres, is designed precisely to bring high-turnover cash businesses into the documented economy.

Budget retail stores operating on the One Dollar or One Pound model, fixed-price shops selling imported goods at a single standardised price point, have grown significantly across Pakistan’s major cities. Their popularity is genuine: they offer accessible pricing for everyday household items to a broad consumer base. But their cash-only operating model has allowed many of them to function as high-volume, zero-documentation revenue generators, collecting taxes from consumers implicitly built into prices without remitting anything to the government.

The FBR’s action signals that this model is no longer sustainable from a regulatory standpoint.

Wider Impact, Beyond One Store

The significance of this action extends well beyond the specific G-9 outlet that triggered the complaint.

Sources indicate that the development could trigger wider scrutiny of similar cash-based retail businesses operating in different cities across Pakistan. One Dollar Store and One Pound Store style shops have proliferated in commercial centres in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and other major urban areas, operating on the same cash-only model as the Islamabad outlet now under legal proceedings.

If the FBR pursues this category of retail systematically, rather than responding only to individual complaints, it would represent a meaningful expansion of Pakistan’s tax net into a sector that has historically been invisible to formal revenue collection.

Analysts and tax observers note that the FBR’s move against cash-only budget retail reflects a broader institutional push to document Pakistan’s informal economy, particularly at the retail level, where cash transactions have historically been the norm rather than the exception.

Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio remains critically low, a structural problem that constrains public spending and perpetuates dependence on external borrowing. Expanding the tax net to include high-turnover informal retailers, businesses that collect millions daily without contributing to the treasury, is one of the most direct available paths to improving that ratio without raising rates on already documented taxpayers.

The Prime Minister Portal complaint mechanism, which allows ordinary citizens to flag compliance failures directly to federal authorities, proved effective in this case, converting a public grievance into a formal enforcement action within days.

What Happens Next

For the specific outlet at G-9 Islamabad, the immediate next steps are compulsory FBR registration and POS system integration. Failure to comply will result in the legal proceedings that have already been formally initiated.

For similar businesses across Pakistan, the cash-only model that has operated in a regulatory grey zone for years is now firmly in FBR’s enforcement crosshairs. Compulsory registration, POS integration, and documented transaction records are no longer optional; they are a legal requirement that the FBR is now actively enforcing in the retail sector.

For Pakistani consumers who shop at these popular budget stores, the practical impact may eventually be visible at the checkout: digital payment options arriving where none existed before, and receipts being issued for the first time.

The crackdown has begun. Whether it reaches the scale needed to meaningfully document Pakistan’s budget retail sector will depend on how systematically FBR pursues enforcement beyond the complaint that started it.