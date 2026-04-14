Brace for Buffering: PTCL Announces Internet Slowdown Until April 20

Internet users across Pakistan may want to prepare for a frustrating week. Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has issued a warning that internet services could slowdown due to scheduled maintenance on one of its submarine cables.

The repair work is set to begin on April 14 and will continue through April 20, 2026. During this period, users, especially those relying on broadband and mobile data, may experience noticeable drops in internet speed, particularly during peak evening hours.

What Exactly Is Happening?

PTCL confirmed that the maintenance is being carried out by an international submarine cable consortium to fix a fault in one of the key cables connecting Pakistan to global internet infrastructure.

Submarine cables are the backbone of international internet connectivity. These fiber-optic lines run across oceans, linking countries to global data networks. Any disruption or maintenance activity on these cables can significantly impact internet performance, especially in countries like Pakistan that rely heavily on limited cable routes.

According to PTCL’s statement:

A maintenance activity is planned on one of our submarine cables to repair a fault… During this period, customers may face internet service degradation during evening hours.

The company has also issued an apology for the inconvenience, acknowledging the potential disruption to both individuals and businesses.

Why Evening Speeds Will Be Hit Hardest

The slowdown is expected to be most noticeable during evening hours, and there’s a clear reason why.

This is when internet usage peaks across the country. Streaming, social media activity, gaming, and work-from-home tasks all spike after sunset. With one of the major cables under repair, the remaining bandwidth will be stretched thinner, leading to congestion and slower speeds.

In simple terms: fewer “data highways” handling more traffic.

A Recurring Problem for Pakistan’s Internet

This isn’t the first time Pakistan has faced internet disruptions due to submarine cable issues. The country relies on a handful of undersea cables for international connectivity, making it vulnerable to outages and maintenance-related slowdowns.

Each time one cable goes down, even temporarily, the pressure shifts to others, often resulting in degraded performance nationwide.

This raises ongoing concerns about Pakistan’s digital infrastructure resilience, especially as demand for high-speed internet continues to grow.

Conclusion: A Temporary Disruption with Long-Term Implications

While the slowdown is temporary and expected to resolve after April 20, it serves as a reminder of the fragile nature of Pakistan’s internet backbone.

As the country moves toward a 5G-enabled future, ensuring stable and redundant infrastructure will be just as important as achieving higher speeds.

For now, users may need to brace themselves and perhaps plan their heavy internet usage outside peak hours.