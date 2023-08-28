Brace Yourselves for a Price Hike in Internet Packages – Discover More!

Pakistani consumers are already facing a pretty hard time and now they should brace themselves for a price hike in internet packages. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have recently announced to increase the price of internet packages. The decision to increase the price of internet packages is because of the high inflation and the depreciating value of the Pakistani rupee.

Furthermore, as per the details, ISPs are going to increase the charges of internet bundles by 10 percent to 15 percent. A number of internet companies have also informed the users via SMS and e-mails that they will need to pay the new charges from September 1, 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that the new price hike will be affecting over 2 million internet users across the country. The service providers said that the operating costs of the companies have become overwhelming due to inflation and the price hike was in line with it.

As the cost of internet services rises, there’s a potential risk of creating a digital divide, where those who can afford the increased prices can access the benefits of the online world, while others might be left behind. The situation also underscores the broader economic challenges facing Pakistan, including inflation and currency depreciation, which have ripple effects across various sectors.

Also read:

7 Best Internet Service Providers in Lahore

6 Best Internet Service Providers in Islamabad