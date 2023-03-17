Brace Yourselves For the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Going to Air Next Week
There is a good piece of news for all gaming fans. The highly anticipated Future Games Show Spring Showcase live stream will kick off with a bunch of upcoming games. Reports claim that there will be over 45 games including zero-gravity shooter Hyenas, which everyone has been looking forward to.
Future Games Show Spring Showcase Will Have Over 45 Games
The point worth mentioning here is that the stream will be hosted by the voice actors from Final Fantasy 7 Remake that are Briana White and Cody Christian. If you want to watch it on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, GamesRadar+, and TikTok then it will be going to start at 3 pm PDT / 6 pm EDT / 10 pm GMT.
A few of the Confirmed games at the show will be:
- Hyenas: A zero-gravity shooter game from the developers behind the Total War series
- Witchfire: A medieval, rogue-lite shooter game from the developers of Bulletstorm
- Miasma Chronicles: A post-apocalyptic squad tactics game from the developers of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series: A narrative-driven adventure game
- Mika and the Witch’s Mountain: A Wind Waker-inspired game sporting a delivery service witch
- After Us: A surreal platformer from Spanish developer Piccolo Studio
Let me tell you that there will be a “Ones to Play” section of games to give demos on the Future Games Show Steam page right after the show. Even so, VR fans will be able to get a look at new games coming to the PSVR 2, Meta Quest 2, and other popular headsets as well.
The show will kick off just before a bunch of games drops on us over the next few months. The point notable here is that April, May, and June are packed with highly anticipated games like Dead Island 2, System Shock, Redfall, Street Fighter 6, and Diablo 4. So, brace yourselves as the Future Games Show will unveil more games to add to the schedule.
