Brain Chips from Elon Musk are Gearing Up for Human Trials

Elon Musk’s brain chip company is gearing up for its first human trials. He looks to be on the verge of launching the world’s first human testing of his brain-computer interface innovation. According to a new job advertisement for a ‘Clinical Trial Director’ at Neuralink. The neurotech business is getting ready to go forward with its brain chip study. Neuralink has already tested its technology upon pigs and monkeys. Along with a successful experiment with a nine-year-old macaque who was able to play video games just with his mind. The company wants to use the technology to enable “human-AI symbiosis” in the future. People with paralysis would likely use Neuralink’s interface to get direct neurological control of a computer mouse in early human experiments, which Mr. Musk predicted will occur in 2022.

Requirements of Human Trials

Nominees for the position must be “mission-driven” and “ready and willing to go far beyond” to help the firm achieve its goals.

“As even the Clinical Trial Director, you’ll team up with some of the most inventive doctors and best engineers, but also working alongside Neuralink’s initial Clinical Trial volunteers!” according to the job posting, which was first discovered by Bloomberg.

“You will manage and assist in the development of the group responsible for funding Neuralink’s clinical research operations and building the regulatory contacts that come with working in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.”

First Practical Application

According to Elon Musk, the first real use of Neuralink’s technology would be used to treat patients with brain abnormalities and diseases. It will “address critical brain and spine issues with a flawlessly implanted device.”

The tech tycoon, who also owns SpaceX and Tesla, argues that Neuralink’s brain chip has almost endless potential. In exchange, Neuralink promises an opportunity to alter the world. And collaborate with a few of the world’s most powerful and most skilled specialists from many industries.

