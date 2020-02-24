An Analysis of Branchless Banking in Pakistan Q4 2019

Branchless banking can be defined as the conveyance of capital or financial services outside traditional bank branches, mostly using outside agents to transmit transactions. We have collected some authentic data related to branchless banking in Pakistan of the year 2018-19. The most prominent Branchless Banking Providers in Pakistan are as follows.

EasyPaisa

Upaisa

Jazzcash

UBLomni

Paymax

Omni

JS Bank

HBL Express

Meezan Upaisa

Rising Trend in Branchless Banking:

We have been witnessing a rising trend in Branchless Banking from last 3-4 years. At the last quarter of 2019(Oct-Dec). BB accounts had reached 46.1 million in that time period. As you can see the table down below. There are stats related to BB accounts of each province and territory. With Punjab having the most of the share while Gilgit-Baltistan has the lowest number.

The total number of BB transactions is also an astonishing one. In the last quarter of 2019, there have been a total of 0.36 billion transactions. You can see the share of each province and territory from the given table.

Now, the total number of BB agents have reached to 437,182 in the last quarter of 2019. Similarly, the share of each area is provided in the table.

Now, I will talk about the BB key Indicators in last quarter of 2019. A table has been given below showing key Indicators. This table tells us the number of Active BB agents which stood at 189,991 in the last quarter of 2019. While the number of active accounts stood at 25.5 million.

The next stat will provide information about the number and value of transactions made in the last quarter. As you can see from the table, the total number of deposits at the end of last quarter of 2019 stood at Rs. 28.77 million. You can see other figures related to transactions and account deposits in the given table.

Now if we compare it with the mid-quarter of 2019(Jul-Sept), there is a sharp increase in Branchless Banking Key Indicators. It implies a rising trend in Branchless Banking.

Social Welfare Disbursements:

Branchless Banking has also played a vital role in social welfare disbursements. It is considered to be a good alternative way of providing social welfare. This attribute is also making a positive impact on financial inclusion. As you can see the table down below, it is showing the stats of the last quarter of 2019.

Now if we compare it with the results from the last quarter of 2018, there is a sharp development. The table of 2018 is also given below. You can compare the two tables.

Paving way towards Financial Inclusion:

One another important aspect of Branchless Banking is that it is playing a pivotal role in increasing Financial Inclusion. In the previous heading, I have discussed about the social welfare disbursement. It is also assisting in growing financial inclusion.

As Pakistan is among the worst countries regarding financial inclusion. Therefore, Branchless Banking is striving to make the country’s position better in terms of financial inclusion. There is a table given below. You can see the statistics regarding Gender-wise segregation of BB accounts. The total number is a handsome one and we hope that it would increase further with the passage of time.

Conclusion:

After the above discussion, it is evident that Branchless Banking is assisting us in many fruitful ways. Like, transfer of capital doesn’t require a conventional Bank account. Due to Branchless Banking, people of remote areas are being included under the financial umbrella. The social welfare disbursements like Benazir Income Support Program has helped the women of rural areas to become a part financial circle. They have long been marginalized. Therefore, Branchless Banking is making some great progress in the country.