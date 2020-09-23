Brand Spectrum wins Best Social Media Campaign at Pakistan Digital Awards 2020

Pakistan’s leading Digital, Influencer, Experiential Marketing and Corporate Commination company Brand Spectrum Private Limited has won the Best Social Media Campaign (Instagram) recognition from Pakistan Digital Awards for NESTLE PURE LIFE ACTIVE campaign. Pakistan Digital Awards is a prestigious platform that recognizes the efforts of the Digital community of Pakistan.

The campaign was a unique and engaging initiative in which the team launched a cohesive Digital Engagement and Influencer Marketing plan taking onboard famous and relevant fitness enthusiasts, nutritionists, and health experts to generate awareness among people on the importance of staying hydrated in their busy and active lifestyles. The campaign was very successful and achieved the desired results in terms of creating positive conversations and buzz around the brand’s key message.

Anwar Kabir, Founder & CEO Brand Spectrum said, “We are honoured to receive this award. From understanding the brand’s requirements to developing an entirely digital roadmap, our team has put their best work forward. Together with the Brand team, we worked towards achieving the success that the company aimed to achieve through this campaign. We thank our clients for their trust in our team’s abilities and we hope to bring more awards home in future as well.”

Brand Spectrum is an Integrated Marketing Services Company that provides Digital, Corporate Communications, Influencer, and Experiential Marketing solutions to few of the blue-chip brands of Pakistan with data-driven insights at the heart of all their solutions.