Brandverse, Pakistan’s largest, fastest and most technology-driven e-commerce content production company announced today, the multi-year extension of its contract with Khaadi, Pakistan’s leading fashion brand. Under the agreement, Brandverse will continue to act as the exclusive partner for e-commerce content creation & photography across the brand’s e-commerce platforms.

Brandverse Collaborates with Khaadi to Expand ecommerce ecosystem

Khaadi has selected Brandverse because the company continuously optimizes its processes to Khaadi’s requirements to ensure timely management of their e-commerce assets. Raza Matin, CEO & Co-founder, of Brandverse said on the occasion, “The business of fashion continues to evolve at a break-neck pace and COVID-19 has made it an imperative for brands to invest in their online storefronts. We are delighted to build upon our pioneering relationship with the biggest and most innovative fashion brand in Pakistan and enable them to make the most out of the online sales opportunity. We are steadfast in our commitment to provide our clients the fastest, most efficient route to getting their products online, today and tomorrow, whether it is fashion or anything else.”

Ayaz Abdulla, Chief Strategy & E-commerce Officer, Khaadi, said, “We have a proud history of innovation in the world of fashion and we look forward to building our partnership with Brandverse to raise the bar on content creation and e-commerce solutions.”

On the future of the partnership, Raza Matin said “The renewal of this agreement is proof of Khaadi’s willingness to try new things, with new people and the professionalism of the Brandverse team that has delivered outstanding value for our clients. We are excited to continue to disrupt and set new standards of user experiences within the fashion vertical in Pakistan and beyond.”

