Breaking Bad Game Will Be Like GTA: Show Creators Pitch

Breaking Bad was a show that changed the life of the public and brought a highlight to the underground drug ring back in 2008. The show won massive awards from the Emmys and received critical acclaim for its story, plot, acting, production, and much more. No doubt, it is a very popular and good show to date. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, along with the cast and crew of “Breaking Bad,” made their mark on the US and global televisions with the show. As one of the most influential television series in the world, it has a great plot for a video game adaptation as well. The good part of the news for Breaking bad fans is that the show creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are interested in making a game on it. Breaking Bad Game will center on crime, corruption, drug use, and other illegal activities. However, it all sounds bad in the real life and could certainly land a person in jail but it is a very good plot for a game.

Breaking Bad Game To Be Developed By ‘Rockstar Games’

According to the rumors, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould want this game to be like “Grand Theft Auto” with its creators. They want ‘Rockstar Games’ to develop it. In a recent podcast “Inside the Gilliiverse,” show creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould were joined as guests. They were interviewed regarding a video game adaptation of “Breaking Bad.” The show creators revealed that their plan regarding the new video game is to relive the story of “Breaking Bad,” which takes place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, along with other elements from the show.

The show creators further unveiled that the idea for a game to be made by Rockstar Games will surely make sense. They want it to be similar to”Grand Theft Auto” as both titles have elements of crime, drugs, and corruption which will be a fit for both teams.

Show creator, Gilligan revealed that there were multiple efforts in creating games regarding breaking bad before, and all of them were eventually scrapped, with no game in the present. However, now they are openly talking about the game. So, it is expected to see a breaking bad game with a nice plot very soon.

