The rapid advancement of digital technology is transforming various sectors, including education, security, and employment, offering new opportunities for women to participate in the global economy. This was the key theme of a webinar organized by Google Pakistan on International Women’s Day, where Minister of State for IT and Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, highlighted how technology is playing a crucial role in empowering women and fostering gender inclusivity in Pakistan.

Breaking Barriers: How Digital Innovation is Empowering Women in Pakistan

During her address, Shaza Fatima Khawaja emphasized that digital tools have significantly reduced access barriers, particularly for women in remote areas. By leveraging the power of technology, women can now access education, employment, and entrepreneurial opportunities more easily than ever before. The government has taken several initiatives to promote digital literacy and inclusion, ensuring that women can fully participate in the digital economy.

One of the key projects highlighted was the Smart Islamabad initiative, which includes the introduction of smart classrooms and technology labs in remote regions. These facilities aim to provide equal learning opportunities for all, equipping women with the necessary digital skills to thrive in a technology-driven world.

Encouraging Women Entrepreneurs and Startups

The Minister also shared that 229 startups have been successfully incubated, with many of them being led by women. She pointed out that programs such as DigiSkills and freelancing training platforms have played a crucial role in helping women achieve financial independence. By offering training in skills such as graphic design, content writing, and digital marketing, these programs enable women to work remotely and earn a sustainable income.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is also contributing to gender inclusion by expanding internet access and launching digital literacy programs across the country. These efforts are crucial in ensuring that more women can participate in the digital economy, regardless of their geographical location.

Women’s Role in E-commerce and SMEs

Shaza Fatima Khawaja highlighted the importance of integrating women into the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector and e-commerce industry. She revealed that discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have focused on creating dedicated spaces for women entrepreneurs in expo centers, which would provide them with better market access and networking opportunities.

The webinar emphasized that e-commerce platforms, digital marketplaces, and online businesses provide women with a level playing field, allowing them to scale their businesses without the traditional challenges of operating a physical store. With the rise of platforms such as Daraz, Amazon, and Shopify, Pakistani women are now able to sell their products globally, further boosting economic growth.

Aligning with Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The discussion also aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 5 and 9, which focus on women’s empowerment and innovation-driven economic growth. By integrating more women into the digital space, Pakistan is taking a significant step toward achieving these global objectives.

With technology continuously shaping the country’s future, women are now playing an increasingly vital role in Pakistan’s digital transformation. As the government, private sector, and tech companies continue to invest in digital education and entrepreneurship, the potential for women’s empowerment through technology is stronger than ever.

