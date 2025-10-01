Breaking: CCP Approves PTCL’s Acquisition of Telenor Pakistan

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted formal approval to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) for the acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, marking a major development in the country’s telecom sector.

In a statement, PTCL expressed gratitude to the CCP for concluding the second phase of the regulatory review and acknowledged the commission’s efforts in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the telecom industry. “We highly appreciate the Commission’s thoroughness in safeguarding the future outlook and long-term sustainability of Pakistan’s telecom sector,” the company said.

The operator noted that it had fully cooperated with the regulator throughout the review process and reiterated its commitment to comply with all directions of relevant authorities and applicable national laws.

Calling the transaction a “historic announcement,” PTCL stated that the consolidation of its cellular arm, PTML (Ufone), with Telenor Pakistan would strengthen service delivery for millions of customers across the country. The merger is expected to enhance network quality, widen coverage, and expand access to advanced digital services.

According to the company, the integration will also foster greater efficiency, improve infrastructure resilience, and bolster competition in the telecom landscape. The unified entity, PTCL added, would play a critical role in accelerating nationwide connectivity, promoting innovation, and advancing the government’s vision of a digitally empowered Pakistan.

Industry experts describe the CCP’s clearance as a significant milestone in the ongoing restructuring of Pakistan’s telecom sector, which has faced mounting operational costs and rising demands for digital transformation.

Also read:

CCP Set to Grant Conditional Approval for PTCL Telenor Merger After Exhaustive 18-Month Probe