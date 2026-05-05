Breaking: Facebook Monetization Begins Rolling Out in Pakistan

Early signs suggest that Meta Platforms has begun a gradual rollout of Facebook’s content monetization features in Pakistan, with select users reporting access to earnings dashboards and performance-based payouts, even as the feature remains unavailable to many creators.

Screenshots from a Pakistani user’s account showing Facebook’s content monetization dashboard, suggesting a possible early or limited rollout.

Screenshots reviewed from a Pakistani user’s account show access to Facebook’s “Content Monetization” system, including metrics such as qualified views, earnings rate, and approximate earnings.

Limited Rollout, Not Universal Access

The feature does not appear to be widely available yet, suggesting a phased rollout strategy. Meta has historically introduced monetization tools gradually across regions, often prioritizing select creators or accounts that meet specific engagement and policy requirements.

Earnings Model and Payout System

The newly visible dashboards highlight Facebook’s evolving earnings structure, where revenue is tied to “qualified views,” rather than total views. This means not all engagement is monetizable, as shorter views or restricted accounts may not count toward earnings.

Meta has also introduced transparency tools showing why some views do not qualify, including factors such as low watch duration—an issue reflected in user dashboards where a significant percentage of views fall below monetization thresholds.

In terms of payouts, creators can receive earnings through PayPal or bank transfers, with minimum payout thresholds varying by method, typically lower for PayPal and higher for direct bank withdrawals. However, PayPal is not currently available for domestic use in Pakistan, which may limit payout options for local creators.

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