Breaking: Islamabad Likely to Get 5G Services on Eid as PTA Set to Issue Licences Tomorrow

Pakistan is set to take a major step towards next-generation connectivity, with Islamabad likely to receive 5G services as early as Eid-ul-Fitr, following the expected issuance of licenses by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

According to officials, the PTA has finalized all arrangements for 5G license issuance, and telecom operators are expected to receive licenses tomorrow, subject to final procedural approvals. Authorities have also confirmed that all participating telecom companies will be granted licenses simultaneously, ensuring a coordinated rollout.

Telecom operators have already fulfilled key requirements, including the submission of mandatory $15 million bank guarantees. These guarantees are part of the licensing conditions designed to ensure compliance and the timely deployment of services.

If licenses are issued as planned, initial 5G services are expected to be launched in selected areas of Islamabad during Eid, allowing users to experience significantly faster internet speeds.

A formal license signing ceremony is also expected in Islamabad, with senior government officials likely to attend.

Under the license conditions, telecom companies will be required to deploy at least 1,000 new telecom sites, including 200 sites in underserved and low-coverage areas, aimed at expanding connectivity beyond major urban centers.

The development follows the recent conclusion of Pakistan’s 5G spectrum auction, in which the PTA successfully auctioned 480 MHz out of 597 MHz of spectrum, generating approximately $510 million in revenue for the government.

With regulatory preparations now complete, the focus has shifted to the final step — a move that could enable Pakistanis to experience 5G services for the first time as early as this Eid.

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5G Launch Decision Expected Today as PTA Completes Licensing Process Ahead of Eid