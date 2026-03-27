Breaking: Meta and Google Found Liable in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case

In a significant legal development, a jury in Los Angeles has found tech giants Meta and Google liable for designing social media platforms that contributed to the addiction and mental health harm of a young user, marking a major moment in ongoing scrutiny of the industry.

The case was brought by a 20-year-old woman, identified as Kaley, who argued that prolonged exposure to platforms owned by Meta — including Instagram — and Google’s YouTube negatively impacted her mental well-being from a young age. The jury ruled in her favor, awarding a total of $6 million in damages, including both compensatory and punitive components.

Jurors concluded that the companies had acted with “malice, oppression, or fraud” in the way their platforms were designed and operated. Under the ruling, Meta is expected to bear 70% of the damages, while Google will cover the remaining 30%.

The verdict is being seen as a potential turning point, with implications for hundreds of similar lawsuits currently progressing through courts in the United States. Campaigners and parents advocating for stricter controls on social media have welcomed the decision, describing it as a long-awaited moment of accountability for technology companies.

Meta and Google, however, have pushed back against the ruling and indicated plans to appeal. Meta said that teen mental health is a complex issue that cannot be attributed to a single platform, while Google maintained that YouTube is a responsibly built streaming service rather than a social media platform.

During the trial, lawyers for the plaintiff argued that core features such as infinite scrolling and algorithm-driven engagement were intentionally designed to maximize user retention, particularly among younger audiences. They further claimed that the companies failed to implement adequate safeguards to prevent underage users from accessing their platforms.

The case also highlighted the broader regulatory and societal debate surrounding social media’s impact on children. Experts say the back-to-back legal setbacks for major tech firms signal growing public and institutional pressure for reform.

Governments in several countries are already exploring stricter measures, including potential age restrictions and tighter oversight of digital platforms. Analysts suggest the latest ruling could accelerate such efforts and force companies to reassess platform design and safety standards.

The lawsuit is one of several ongoing cases examining the effects of social media on young users, with further proceedings expected in the coming months.

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