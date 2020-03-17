Breaking News – NADRA Stops Renewal of ID Cards Amid Coronavirus

To stop the outbreak of coronavirus, the Pakistan government is taking necessary actions. The government has closed the educational institutes till 5th April to somehow stop the spread of the epidemic disease. Now, NADRA Stops Renewal of ID Cards Amid Coronavirus.

According to the news revealed by DunyaNews, around 50,000 people visit the NADRA office daily for the renewal of their ID cards. To halt the spread of the Coronavirus, NADRA has announced that all the CNIC that have expired since 1st September 2019 and are due to expire by 30th June 2020 are valid till 1st July 2020. If the condition of the coronavirus will be under control then, NADRA will start the process of renewal. However, if the condition remains poor in the country, NADRA will announce another date for the renewal of the ID cards.

The measures were announced by ministers after a meeting on Friday of the national security council chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by civilian and military leaders. The government has closed all the borders for 15 days. The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 236. The government is continuously taking necessary actions to fight with the disease.

