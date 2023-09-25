Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has announced that it will stop working on certain Android phones after October 24. The company announced it will stop working on older smartphones with older operating systems. So, if you are using a phone with an older operating system, this is the best time to upgrade it.

According to the company, WhatsApp currently supports Android operating systems 4.1 or later. However, starting from October 24, 2023, Whats App will only be available on Android versions 5.0 or later.

Breaking News! WhatsApp will Stop Working on These Phones After October 24

If your Android device is running on an older version, you won’t be able to use WhatsApp unless you update your device to Android 5.0 or a newer version.

On the other hand, WhatsApp ended support for iPhones using iOS 10 and 11 on October 24, 2022. If your iPhone is running on either of these older operating systems, you won’t be able to use WhatsApp anymore.

In order for iPhone users to use WhatsApp, their device must be running iOS 12 or a more recent version. To continue using the app, you will need to update your iPhone’s operating system to iOS 12 or a newer version.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging applications used around the world. It lets users communicate with each other by sending and receiving text, photo, and video messages. WhatsApp now has more than 1 billion monthly active users worldwide. Moreover, it is available on various devices including smartphones, tablets, computers, and even some smart TVs.

WhatsApp has just introduced a new feature “WhatsApp Channel“. As the owner of a WhatsApp Channel, you can share updates with your subscribers directly on the app. As a subscriber, you can search for your favourite Channels and subscribe to them.