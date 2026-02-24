Breaking: PTA Finally Clarifies Firewall Status Amid Public Confusion

The ongoing debate over Pakistan’s national firewall system sparked fresh public concern as conflicting reports circulated on social media regarding its status. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has now clarified that the firewall remains fully operational, dismissing claims suggesting otherwise.

The controversy emerged following discussions in the Senate yesterday, where Senator Kamran Murtaza questioned the government over the firewall’s functionality, demanding official clarification. Rumors had suggested that the system might be deactivated with a single command, raising fears among citizens and cybersecurity experts alike.

Responding to these concerns, PTA officials confirmed that the firewall continues to function across telecom networks, and no such shutdown has occurred. “It is incorrect to link the firewall with the ongoing 5G spectrum auction,” the regulator emphasized, while urging the public to rely on official statements rather than circulating unverified information.

Experts warned that deactivating the firewall without proper oversight could pose serious cybersecurity risks. “One-button deactivation is neither feasible nor advisable,” said leading IT specialists, highlighting the system’s role in safeguarding national networks.

The lack of an immediate official statement from the Ministry of IT and Telecommunications has fueled speculation, particularly on social media platforms, leaving many users anxious about the status of the system. PTA reiterated that the firewall falls under its mandate, although coordination with the Ministry and the Interior Ministry remains critical.

Senator Murtaza urged the government to formally brief Parliament, stressing that transparency is essential to maintain public trust and avoid misinformation. Telecom operators also corroborated PTA’s position, confirming uninterrupted firewall operations across networks.

The clarification comes at a time when digital infrastructure and cybersecurity remain central to Pakistan’s evolving telecom landscape, including the rollout of 5G services. Officials continue to assure the public that both national security and uninterrupted internet access are being safeguarded.

