The device you’re using to read this may not be long for this world. Whether it’s due to accidental damage, obsolescence, or wear and tear, your device may end up as e-waste—adding to the already massive pile of discarded electronics like TVs, refrigerators, cameras, and headphones. This category of waste, known as electrical and electronic equipment (EEE), is growing at an alarming rate.

As economies grow and consumerism spreads, e-waste has become an environmental crisis. High-income countries have an average of 109 EEE devices per capita, while low-income nations have only about four. In 2022 alone, humanity generated a staggering 137 billion pounds of e-waste, recycling less than a quarter of it. This translates to about $62 billion worth of recoverable materials, including valuable metals like iron, copper, and gold, being discarded in landfills each year.

Breaking Records: The Alarming Rise of Electronic Waste

The rapid growth of e-waste is outpacing recycling efforts. According to Kees Baldé, a senior scientific specialist at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, “We just consume way too much, and we dispose of things way too quickly. We buy things we may not even need because it’s just very cheap. And also these products are not designed to be repaired.”

Recycling e-waste is challenging due to its complex nature. Different electronic devices have different components, and even within the same product category, various brands and models differ significantly. Additionally, e-waste can contain hazardous materials like cobalt, flame retardants, and lead, posing risks to human health and the environment.

In many low- and middle-income countries, informal e-waste recycling is common. Workers often lack proper safety equipment, leading to exposure to hazardous materials. Moreover, a significant amount of e-waste is shipped uncontrolled globally, further exacerbating the problem.

To address the e-waste crisis, the report emphasizes the need to increase recycling rates. Currently, only a small fraction of e-waste is recycled, but even this has significant benefits. In 2022, the small amount of e-waste that was recycled avoided the mining of 2 trillion pounds of ore for virgin metal. Recycling metals from e-waste reduces the need for environmentally damaging mining operations and helps conserve natural resources.

Legislation plays a crucial role in incentivizing proper e-waste management. Extended producer responsibility (EPR) policies, which involve fees paid by manufacturers of EEE for e-waste management, are crucial. Additionally, consumers can contribute by advocating for the right to repair, which allows for the repair of devices rather than their disposal when they break down.

In conclusion, addressing the e-waste crisis requires a multifaceted approach. It involves designing products for durability and repairability, improving recycling infrastructure, and implementing effective policies to manage e-waste. As Baldé emphasizes, “We are consuming so much; we cannot really recycle our way out of the problem.”