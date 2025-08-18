Breaking: Taxila Teen Builds App to Drive Car With Hand Gestures

A 19-year-old from Taxila has demonstrated a groundbreaking innovation by driving a car using hand gestures through a mobile application, a development he hopes will make driving more accessible for people with disabilities.

Muhammad Subhan, the young innovator, explained that a small device fitted inside the vehicle allows complete control via finger movements on a mobile phone. The commands are transmitted to the car, enabling it to be steered without touching the wheel.

Subhan said the aim of his project is to empower people with disabilities to drive independently through gesture-based mobile controls. “This technology can give opportunities to those who have long been excluded from mobility,” he remarked, adding that with government or automotive industry support, the system could be further refined for commercial use.

Technology experts say the achievement highlights the potential of youth-led innovation in Pakistan. If nurtured, such initiatives could not only empower marginalized groups but also position the country as a contributor to inclusive technologies.

