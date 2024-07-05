Brew-tiful News: TECNO partners with Artisan Coffee Roaster!

TECNO Pakistan, a leading phone brand, has teamed up with Artisan Coffee Roaster in Lahore to offer an exclusive coffee experience like never before.

As part of this collaboration, a limited-edition coffee drink has been introduced exclusively for the occasion. Even more exciting, all TECNO users can enjoy a 10% discount on everything.

Syed Asjad, Co-Founder of Artisan Coffee Roasters, says, “Phones and coffee shops have always gone hand in hand—most of us use our phones while enjoying a cup of tea, coffee, or any drink. This campaign perfectly captures that relationship. The exquisite drink created in collaboration with TECNO is set to be a hit, and I’m sure there will be strong demand to keep it around.”

You can also see the new TECNO CAMON 30 LOEWE Edition displayed at these coffee shops. This partnership provides a unique opportunity for customers to experience and explore the exceptional features and design of the new version in person while sipping their coffee and enjoying the ambiance of Artisan Coffee Roasters.

“As a big coffee lover, even the idea of this campaign made me super excited. That’s the beauty of coffee—you can enjoy it in any form, depending on the mood and weather. I’m sure our fans and followers are going to love this deal we’re offering in collaboration with Artisan Coffee Roasters,” says Shiekh Mahad Arif, PR Manager TECNO Pakistan.

The campaign is already live and will continue until July 15th. Whether you’re a coffee aficionado or just in need of a caffeine fix, this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss. So, no matter what the mood is, head over to Artisan Coffee Roasters and take advantage of this amazing offer now!

