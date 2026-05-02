The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken a significant step toward improving digital connectivity across the country by advancing local internet expansion through the issuance of class licenses for internet service provision in 21 districts. This initiative aims to enhance access to reliable internet services at the grassroots level, particularly in underserved and remote areas.

The licenses have been granted for a period of 10 years, providing long-term operational stability for service providers. However, the PTA has set clear performance benchmarks: license holders are required to begin offering services within one year of receiving the license. Furthermore, within one year of obtaining the commencement certificate, operators must establish at least 100 broadband connections, ensuring that the rollout translates into tangible access for users.

Bridging the Digital Divide: PTA Issues Licenses for Local Internet Expansion

According to the PTA, a total of 62 applications have been received so far for district-level class licenses. Out of these, 21 applications have been approved, while the remaining 41 are currently under review. This indicates strong interest from service providers in expanding their footprint into district-level markets.

The issuance of these class licenses is expected to significantly improve the availability and quality of internet services at the district level. By encouraging wider participation from telecom operators and setting measurable deployment targets, the PTA aims to bridge the digital divide and support socio-economic development through better connectivity.

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